Troopers are currently on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on US-69 just south of Jacksonville. Reportedly the driver of an Infinity SUV traveling north on US-69, ran off the roadway to the right and struck several trees. Paramedics airlifted the driver to ETMC-Tyler while taking two passengers via ambulance to ETMC-Jacksonville. The highway was temporarily closed to land the helicopter but is now open. The crash remains under investigation.
Jean M. Dark
Texas Department of Public Safety
Texas Highway Patrol
DPS Working Jacksonville Accident
