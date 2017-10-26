DPS Working Jacksonville Accident

Troopers are currently on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on US-69 just south of Jacksonville. Reportedly the driver of an Infinity SUV traveling north on US-69, ran off the roadway to the right and struck several trees. Paramedics airlifted the driver to ETMC-Tyler while taking two passengers via ambulance to ETMC-Jacksonville. The highway was temporarily closed to land the helicopter but is now open. The crash remains under investigation.

Jean M. Dark

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Highway Patrol