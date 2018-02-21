Dr. Cornell West To Speak At Texas A&M-Commerce

A&M-Commerce has announced the return of intellectual, author, and activist Dr. Cornel West on Monday, March 19, 2018, as part of The Sam Rayburn Speaker Series.

Dr. West will discuss “What #MeToo, Militarism, and Money Can’t Buy,” touching on trends in current events related to social justice and democracy. He will speak in Ferguson Auditorium from 11 a.m. to noon, in a free event open to the public.

A&M-Commerce was one of several universities and institutions Dr. West visited during The Justice Matters Tour, which crossed the country in 2017. While visiting, he noted that education was “taking place at its best here at Commerce.”

A Professor Emeritus at Princeton University, Dr. Cornel West has also taught at Union Theological Seminary, Yale, Harvard, and the University of Paris. He has written 20 books and edited 13, and is best known for his classics, Race Matters, and Democracy Matters. Dr. West is a frequent guest on the Bill Maher Show, CNN, C-SPAN, and Democracy Now.