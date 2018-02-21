Morrell banner
Header- Mark Patrick
Nortex Tractor New Years Header
cypress basin hospice
Sulphur Springs Dodge Header “It’s That Easy”
Gary’s “Get Gary’s” Roach Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Momentum New Year Sale
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
BigTex Trailers Hiring Header
Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
Mattress Heaven Tax Season Sale

Dr. Cornell West To Speak At Texas A&M-Commerce

4 hours ago

 

 

 

A&M-Commerce has announced the return of intellectual, author, and activist Dr. Cornel West on Monday, March 19, 2018, as part of The Sam Rayburn Speaker Series.

Dr. West will discuss “What #MeToo, Militarism, and Money Can’t Buy,” touching on trends in current events related to social justice and democracy. He will speak in Ferguson Auditorium from 11 a.m. to noon, in a free event open to the public.

A&M-Commerce was one of several universities and institutions Dr. West visited during The Justice Matters Tour, which crossed the country in 2017. While visiting, he noted that education was “taking place at its best here at Commerce.”

A Professor Emeritus at Princeton University, Dr. Cornel West has also taught at Union Theological Seminary, Yale, Harvard, and the University of Paris. He has written 20 books and edited 13, and is best known for his classics, Race Matters, and Democracy Matters. Dr. West is a frequent guest on the Bill Maher Show, CNN, C-SPAN, and Democracy Now.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved                                     