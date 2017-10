Investigators say an East Texas man was driving 109 miles an hour just before a crash that killed two teenage girls. Chad Malone, 19, of Longview, survived the crash, but his fiancee Meshebia Johnson, and his sister Rylee Malone, both 17, did not. The driver of the other vehicle, 32-year-old Christa Wilson of Harleton was ejected and remains hospitalized with serious injuries.