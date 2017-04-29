Duke Recognized Paris Students

Paris ISD students recognized by Duke University for outstanding test scores

Paris Junior High students recognized for outstanding college entrance examination scores by the Duke University Talent Identification Program are (from left, front) Ava Hutchings, Emma Fendley, (standing) Hana Syed, Adam Hartman, Davis Green, and Ava Lassiter.

Duke University Talent Identification Program (Duke TIP) 7th Grade Talent Search announced that six Paris ISD students had achieved special recognition as high scoring participants.

The 7th Grade Talent Search identifies academically talented seventh graders based on standardized grade level test scores at or above the 95th percentile. Members take the ACT or SAT college entrance exam. Participation provides each student with educational resources and information regarding their academic abilities.

Emma Fendley, Davis Green, Adam Hartman, Ava Hutchings, Ava Lassiter, and Hana Syed, students at Paris Junior High School, demonstrated outstanding performance by scoring at or above the national average on at least one section of the SAT or ACT. These significant results qualified each student for recognition at a State Level Ceremony held at universities across Texas during the month of May.

Due to their exceptional achievement on the ACT, Davis Green, Adam Hartman, and Hana Syed also received an invitation to attend the Grand Recognition Ceremony at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

Duke TIP’s 7th Grade Talent Search is the largest program of its kind in the nation representing junior high and middle schools in 16 states. Since its inception in 1980, over 2.8 million students have participated.

Paris ISD has participated in the Talent Search since 1984. To date, 125 students have received state recognition, and 11 have received grand or national recognition.