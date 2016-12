Just a friendly reminder that Dylan’s Drivers will be closed on Christmas Eve, December 24th! Dylan’s Drivers hopes that everyone has a Merry Christmas!

Dylan’s Drivers will provide free, non-judgmental, confidential rides to individuals in Lamar County who are rendered incapable of or lack access to safe transportation this weekend. Their hours of operations are tonight and tomorrow nights from 10pm to 3am. Call 903 – 905-4959.