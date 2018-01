Earl Gordon Haney, 91, of Friendswood, formerly of Paris, passed away Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Friendswood. Services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8th, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.