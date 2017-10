Two East Texas brothers from Longview have pleaded guilty to what Gregg County prosecutors say was a brutal cold-blooded murder. Devante Damon Darden, 19, who was identified as the gunman, was sentenced to 50 years in prison, while his 20-year-old brother Deiontray Dewayne Darden received a 40-year sentence. The victim, 35-year-old Fedrick Jones was shot in the back as he was walking to his home with a take-out catfish dinner.