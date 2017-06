The suspect in the murder of a 10 year old East Texas girl was in Smith County District Court Wednesday. 24 year old Gustavo Zavala-Garcia is charged with Capital Murder in the in the death of Kayla Gomez-Orozco. Her body was found in November in a well on Zavala-Garcia’s property, several days after she was abducted from a prayer meeting in Bullard. During the pre-trial hearing, Zavala-Garcia was fitted for headphones and interpreters were sworn in.