Kayla Gomez-Orozco

Family Photo

Gustavo Zavalla-Garcia

Court proceedings in the capital murder trial of an East Texas man accused of murdering a 10-year-old girl have been rescheduled. Gustavo Zavala-Garcia, of Bullard, faces a possible death penalty if he’s convicted of killing Kayla Gomez-Orozco. Jury selection is now set for August 30 and testimony in the trial is scheduled to begin October 8.