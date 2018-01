Carlton “Hammer” Johnson

Jacksonville PD

An East Texas man wanted in a New Year’s Eve shooting has been arrested. Carlton “Hammer” Johnson, 27, allegedly shot two people at a home in Cherokee County. They were hospitalized in undisclosed condition. Johnson is being held in the Smith County Jail for evading arrest, failure to identify as a fugitive or giving false information, aggravated assault and parole violation. His bonds total $278,500.