Support East Texas CASA by donating to East Texas Giving Day!
East Texas Giving Day is today, Tuesday (Apr 25) from 6:00 am to 12:00 am midnight. This day is a SUPER opportunity to increase funding for East Texas CASA! There are three easy ways to support CASA today.
10 x 10 – the first nonprofit organization to have ten individuals give $100 will win an extra $150. If you plan to donate $100, please do this right at 6:00 am and help increase our chances of winning a bonus incentive!
Power Hour – the nonprofit organization with unique donors between 9:00-10:00 am will win an extra $500. A single donor that has a different first name, last name, billing email address & billing zip code. Please consider donating to East Texas CASA today between 9:00-10:00 am.
One other way to help, forward this email to five people that may like to donate to East Texas CASA.
WHERE DOES MY DONATION GO?
$1600 DONATION
Trains and provides continuing education for a Court Appointed Volunteer Advocate for 1-year
$550 DONATION
Provides volunteer advocacy for one child
$100 DONATION
Provides continuing education for 20 volunteer advocates
$50 DONATION
Enables an advocate to visit a child temporarily placed outside city limits
$25 DONATION
Gives a child an experience with his/her court appointed special advocate