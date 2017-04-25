Support East Texas CASA by donating to East Texas Giving Day!

East Texas Giving Day is today, Tuesday (Apr 25) from 6:00 am to 12:00 am midnight. This day is a SUPER opportunity to increase funding for East Texas CASA! There are three easy ways to support CASA today.

10 x 10 – the first nonprofit organization to have ten individuals give $100 will win an extra $150. If you plan to donate $100, please do this right at 6:00 am and help increase our chances of winning a bonus incentive!

Power Hour – the nonprofit organization with unique donors between 9:00-10:00 am will win an extra $500. A single donor that has a different first name, last name, billing email address & billing zip code. Please consider donating to East Texas CASA today between 9:00-10:00 am.

One other way to help, forward this email to five people that may like to donate to East Texas CASA.

WHERE DOES MY DONATION GO?

$1600 DONATION

Trains and provides continuing education for a Court Appointed Volunteer Advocate for 1-year

$550 DONATION

Provides volunteer advocacy for one child

$100 DONATION

Provides continuing education for 20 volunteer advocates

$50 DONATION

Enables an advocate to visit a child temporarily placed outside city limits

$25 DONATION

Gives a child an experience with his/her court appointed special advocate