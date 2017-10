An East Texas man who drowned his former roommate in his bathtub, stuffed her body into a barrel with cement mix and lime and dumped it in a ravine has lost his bid to have the US Supreme Court hear his case. Attorneys for 50 year old Troy Clark claimed he had deficient legal help at his Smith County trial in 2000. Court documents show that Clark and a friend were using and selling methamphetamine and were worried that 20 year old Christina Muse would snitch onthem.