Henry Lee Givens

Gregg County Jail

A 40-year-old East Texas man found not guilty of murder back in 1998 is back behind bars. Henry Lee Givens is in the Gregg County Jail in lieu of $22,500 bond on charges of contempt of court or disobedience of a court order, assault of a family or household member, evading arrest or detention and a traffic violation. Since his acquittal, Givens has been in and out of the Gregg County Jail about 20 times.