East Texas Man Assaults Officer, Attempts To Take Taser

Jason Lee Jones

Gregg County Jail

Bond has been set at a total of $82,000 for an East Texas man arrested for assaulting a Longview Police Officer attempting to arrest him for trespassing. Jason Lee Jones of Gladewater attempted to flee, but was caught and a fight ensued. During the fight, Jones attempted to get the officers Taser and tried to flee again but was captured. Fighting continued until Jones was subdued and taken into custody. The officer and Jones were both taken to the hospital for treatment, and Jones was then taken to jail. He also faces drug charges.