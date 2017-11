Clifton Denean Dora

Henderson County Jail

An East Texas man has been indicted by the Henderson County grand jury on multiple charges in connection with burglaries of several area ranches. Clifton Denean Dora, 58, of Chandler, is accused on several counts of theft, burglary, theft of a firearm, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of prohibited substance in a correction facility, and evading arrest.