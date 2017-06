Bond has been set by a Gregg County Justice of the Peace at $500,000 for an East Texas man accused of following a woman to work and stealing her purse, which contained $40,000 in jewelry and $6,000 in cash. Terry Arnell Walker, 20, of Longview, is also accused of pointing a handgun at the victim and threatening to kill her. Walker is charged with First-Degree Aggravated Robbery. Another suspect may have been involved in the robbery.