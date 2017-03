State Troopers have identified the person killed in a Wednesday night crash on Toll 49. According to a DPS report, 33 year old JOhn Turner of Quitman was killed when a Ford Mustang rolled off a trailer, entered traffic and hit Turner’s pickup. Two other passengers in the pickur, 23 year old Corbin Massey and 21 year old Martin Bustos were treated and released from ETMC. No word on if any charges will be filed against the other driver, who has not been identified.