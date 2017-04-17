East Texas Man Faces 11 Felony Charges

An East Texas man has been arrested after attempting to run over a police officer with his vehicle. It happened in a Walmart parking lot in Tyler. 25 year old Deaveron Dean was arrested later after a brief foot chase. He is being held in the Smith County jail in lieu of $500,000 bond on 11 felony charges – burglary of vehicle, failure to identify as a fugitive, public intoxication, theft, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, aggravated assault on a peace officer, evading in a vehicle and on foot from police, possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm.