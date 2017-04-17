Gary’s “10-Year Warranty” Header for March-May 2017
East Texas Man Faces 11 Felony Charges

Deaveron Dean Smith County Jail
Deaveron Dean
Smith County Jail

An East Texas man has been arrested after attempting to run over a police officer with his vehicle. It happened in a Walmart parking lot in Tyler. 25 year old Deaveron Dean was arrested later after a brief foot chase. He is being held in the Smith County jail in lieu of $500,000 bond on 11 felony charges –  burglary of vehicle, failure to identify as a fugitive, public intoxication, theft, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, aggravated assault on a peace officer, evading in a vehicle and on foot from police, possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm.

