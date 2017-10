Delon Jermaine Perkins

Gregg County Jail

An East Texas man accused of distributing 50 grams or more of narcotics in the area has been indicted by a federal grand jury. Delon Jermaine Perkins, 26, of Marshall, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was held Monday in the Gregg County Jail. A detention hearing is set for today at the Federal Courthouse in Tyler.