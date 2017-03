An Upshur County man has been indicted in connection with a crash that claimed the life of his 2 year old grandson. 42 year old Randell Jay Phillips of Big Sandy has been charged with felony murder and is being held in the Upshur County jail on $100,000 bond. Phillips was allegedly drunk when he ran off the road and crashed into a tree. His grandson, who was not in a child seat or restrained was killed in the crash. Phillips had two prior DWI arrests, which is why the murder charge was filed.