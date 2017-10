An East Texas man has pleaded guilty in federal court in Texarkana to bilking area investors out of more than half a million dollars through a fraudulent roofing scam that began in Red River County. 46 year old Glen Lee Dobbs Junior pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud. He faces a fine of up to $250,000, 20 years in prison or both at sentencing. He is also liable for repaying $552,000 restitution.