Jaylon Jamar Jones

Camp County Jail

An East Texas man has pleaded guilty in Camp County to a double-murder in Pittsburg. Jaylon Jamar Jones, 24, of Longview, fatally shot 24-year-old Treaderrion Crowder of Pittsburg and 22-year-old Keelean Walker, of Longview, during a robbery of a residence. A third shooting victim survived. Jones was sentenced to life in prison. Jones had originally been charged with Capital Murder and could have received a death sentence if convicted.