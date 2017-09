An East Texas man accused of armed bank robberies in Longview, Kilgore, and Liberty City has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors. Details of the agreement with 48-year-old Hector Camargo of Kilgore have not been disclosed. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each bank robbery at least five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each weapons charge.