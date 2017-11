A Royce City man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer. 20-year-old Dallas Foy Browning was arrested by Terrell police after he stopped a homeless man while driving a dark blue Ford SUV with red and blue lights displayed on the front of his vehicle. Browning told the man he was an undercover detective, and took the man to a restaurant, where he again identified himself as a police officer. He also allegedly misrepresented himself as a firefighter