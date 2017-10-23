Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
East Texas Man Jailed on West Texas Warrant

3 hours ago News

 

 

Clinton Brackett

Texas Rangers arrested 32-year-old Clinton Brackett, of Lindale, on a warrant from Runnels County for sexual assault. The arrest was the result of information obtained from a State Trooper’s traffic stop in Runnels County. The Trooper requested assistance from the Texas Rangers who investigated the incident and got the warrant. Brackett is the former Director of Student Ministries at First United Methodist Church in Lindale. The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be turned over to the Runnels County District Attorney.

