East Texas Man Jailed on West Texas Warrant

Clinton Brackett

Texas Rangers arrested 32-year-old Clinton Brackett, of Lindale, on a warrant from Runnels County for sexual assault. The arrest was the result of information obtained from a State Trooper’s traffic stop in Runnels County. The Trooper requested assistance from the Texas Rangers who investigated the incident and got the warrant. Brackett is the former Director of Student Ministries at First United Methodist Church in Lindale. The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be turned over to the Runnels County District Attorney.