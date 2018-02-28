East Texas Man Sentenced for Three Area Bank Robberies

TYLER, Texas – A 48-year-old Kilgore, Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for bank robberies in the Eastern District of Texas.

Hector Camargo pleaded guilty on Sep. 27, 2017 to bank robbery and use of a firearm during a violent crime and was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Ron Clark on Feb. 27, 2018.

According to information presented in court, Camargo robbed three Gregg County banks over a five-month span between November 2016 and April 2017. On Nov. 14, 2016, Camargo robbed the Citizens National Bank in Longview, Texas, using a threat note that referenced a weapon, and stealing $5,574 from a teller. On Dec. 16, 2016, Camargo robbed the Citizens National Bank in Kilgore, Texas, brandishing a handgun, and stealing $4,218 from a teller. On Apr. 21, 2017, Camargo robbed the First National Bank of Hughes Springs in Kilgore, Texas, brandishing a handgun, and stealing $7,802 from a teller. Camargo was arrested on Apr. 21, 2017, the same day as the third robbery, after a citizen spotted his truck driving through town. The citizen had heard a description of the truck on a ‘be on the lookout’ that was broadcast over the police band radio.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Longview Police Department, and the Kilgore Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Locker.