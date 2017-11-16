East Texas Mass Murderer Gets Death Sentence

An East Texas man has been sentenced to death for the slayings of six people at a remote campsite at Tennessee Colony in Anderson County. The Brazos County jury deliberated less than 45 minutes before deciding that 35-year-old William Mitchell Hudson should receive a lethal injection. The victims were part of a blended family that gathered for a weekend together to camp on property they had recently bought from Hudson’s family. Prosecutors said Hudson was angry about the sale.

