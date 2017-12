A former pastor of New Covenant church in Tyler passed away Christmas Day after saving the life of someone else. Kelly Clarke had been a missionary in Costa Rica for the past year with his family. He went swimming with his family on Christmas Day when his friend’s son got caught in a riptide. Clarke was able to save the boy just before he himself drowned. A Gofund me page has been set up. family.https://www.gofundme.com/8wzp9x-bring-kelly-clarke-home