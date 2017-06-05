East Texas Mother, Parents Indicted In Child’s Death

An East Texas mother and her parents have been indicted by a Harrison County grand jury in connection with the death of her 18-month-old son and negligence of his twin sibling. April Lynn Gibbons, 34, is charged with murder and abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence. Her parents, 57-year-old Carla Darlene Evans and 60-year-old Gary Mitchell Evans face two counts of abandoning or endangering a child. Court documents show Gibbons caused the dead boy to consume methadone, which caused his death.