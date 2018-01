According to Wood County Cooperative, 4,727 customers in Wood, Van Zandt, Smith and Rains Counties are without power this morning.

Classes at Alba-Golden ISD will begin at 10 a.m. if power has been restored by that time.

They are reporting 3,240 without power in Wood County. Rains County has 33 customers affected by the outage.

Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative is reporting 926 without power in the Diana area.

There is no estimated time of power restoration.