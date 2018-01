Authorities from multiple jurisdictions are looking for man wanted in connection with two shootings in Cherokee County on New Year’s Eve. The victims were transported to the hospital in undisclosed condition. 27 year old Carlton “Hammer” Johnson and other possible suspects fled the scene in a Jeep Cherokee with Texas tags JLG-72-85. Johnson, who is also wanted on warrants issued by Jacksonville, Cherokee County and the U.S. Marshal’s Office is considered armed and extremely dangerous.