Five East Texas teenagers have been arrested for breaking into the Atwoods store in Tyler and stealing rifles and ammunition. The suspects are from Tyler, Hawkins and Big Sandy.

Gakerrion Ya Shreed Miller, age 18 of Tyler, Texas. Jaleen Norton, age 17 of Hawkins, Texas. Cody Morgan Jones, age 19 of Big Sandy, Texas. Richard Levi Hammonds, age 17, of Hawkins, Texas. Krispen Wooten, age 18, of Hawkins, Texas.