East Texas Woman Assaults Deputy

A Whitehouse woman has been arrested on multiple charges after she was observed walking down the Hwy and appeared to be intoxicated. During the investigation, deputies learned there had been an assault at a nearby bar and the woman may have been involved. She was placed in handcuffs, but while she was being transported to jail, she slipped out of one of the cuffs and allegedly kicked a deputy in the chest. Kyla Rae Knight was charged with Public Intoxication, Evading Arrest and Assault of a Public Servant.