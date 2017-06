An East Texas woman has surrendered to authorities to face two counts of intoxication manslaughter. Jessica Lauren Vass, 35, of Lindale was allegedly drunk when she crashed into a car in Smith County that was on the side of the road. The crash killed 62-year-old Gary McCrary of Flint and 56-year-old Annette Burkhardt of Garland. McCrary was changing a tire on Burkhardt’s car when they were struck and killed.