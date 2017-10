An Upshur County woman has been arrested for allegedly driving over a security officer’s leg at Longview Mall. Whitney Cheyvonne George, 30, of Gilmer, is charged with aggravated assault on a public servant. Off-duty Officer Elzie Turner was investigating George for shoplifting and tried to take her keys out of her ignition. He fell and was run over. George left the scene. Her bond was set at $250,000.