Eight Will Represent North Lamar At SkillsUSA State Competition

Eight North Lamar High School students advanced to the SkillsUSA State Competition after placing first or second in the SkillsUSA District Competition held in Waco on February 8-10.

Placing in their category from NLHS are Hayden Miller, first in Motorcycle Technology, Russell Meredith, first in Power Equipment, Natalie Wise, second in Marine Technology, Brandon Hoskins, second in Diesel Technology, Rusten Clark, second in Automotive Technology, Jordan White, third in Promotional Bulletin Board and second in Pin Design (does not advance), and Kallan Barber, third in Marine Technology.

Students also advancing to state with their projects are Rusten Clark with a cylinder head, Kallan Barber with a rear axle, Jordan Garrett with a starter motor, and Hunter Wood with a starter motor. The State SkillsUSA Competition will be April 5-8 in Corpus Christi. Sponsor for the students is Jared Reaves.