Eight Will Represent North Lamar At SkillsUSA State Competition

7 hours ago

 

Placing at the SkillsUSA District Competition in Waco from North Lamar High School, beginning front row left, are Hunter Moore, Jordan White, Jordan Garrett and Hayden Miller. In back are Rusten Cark, Natalie Wise, Brandon Hoskins, and Russell Meredith. Not pictured is Kallan Barber.

Eight North Lamar High School students advanced to the SkillsUSA State Competition after placing first or second in the SkillsUSA District Competition held in Waco on February 8-10.

Placing in their category from NLHS are Hayden Miller, first in Motorcycle Technology, Russell Meredith, first in Power Equipment, Natalie Wise, second in Marine Technology, Brandon Hoskins, second in Diesel Technology, Rusten Clark, second in Automotive Technology, Jordan White, third in Promotional Bulletin Board and second in Pin Design (does not advance), and Kallan Barber, third in Marine Technology.

Students also advancing to state with their projects are Rusten Clark with a cylinder head, Kallan Barber with a rear axle, Jordan Garrett with a starter motor, and Hunter Wood with a starter motor.  The State SkillsUSA Competition will be April 5-8 in Corpus Christi.  Sponsor for the students is Jared Reaves.

