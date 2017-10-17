Eleven Inducted into North Lamar Athletic Hall of Fame

North Lamar Athletic Director Aaron Emeyabbi, far left, honored eleven former athletes and coaches who were selected by a committee as members of the 2017 Athletic Hall of Fame. Those selected were recognized during the pregame activities at the North Lamar and Anna football game. Inductees from left with Emeyabbi are Stephen Jones, Wes Pope, Mike Kennedy on behalf of his late wife, Janna Kennedy, Jeri Wooldridge, Paul Allen and Bobby Anthony. In front is Alden George. Antowoine Smith, right, traveled from out of town arriving after the ceremony. Not pictured is Rodney Green, LaShonda McCarty, and Rayn House.

Anyone interested in submitting a person for future recommendations is asked to turn in names to the North Lamar athletic office.