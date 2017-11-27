Emergency Burn Ban for Lamar County

Dave Kirkpatrick

 

 

 

Over the Thanksgiving Holiday the Lamar  County  Volunteer  Fire Departments  have responded to at least twenty-two (22) wildfire events, including structure fires. Accordingly, and due to the current ongoing dangerous fire conditions, that continue within  Lamar  County, such as lack of rain fall, severe drought conditions, high winds, dormant, dry foliage, Lamar County Judge M.C. Superville, Jr., per advisement of and/or in consultation with the Lamar County Department of Emergency Management, the Lamar County Volunteer Fire Departments, and the Texas Forestry Service, has issued an Emergency Bum Ban beginning today, November 27, 2017 and extending through  December 3, 2017.  Fines for burning  during this period could be up to $500.00.

The Lamar  County  Department of Emergency  Management  emphasizes that current  windy and

dry conditions  continue in Lamar County creating an unsafe condition for outdoor burning.

Any time a fire is started on a property, that extends to another property causing any damage, the owner of the originating property can be fined up to $500.00. Also, the property owner could be held  responsible for any damages to other property to which the fire extends.

An Emergency Bum Ban issued by the Lamar County Judge prohibits all outdoor burning for a period  not longer than seven (7) days, but can be  renewed on or before that 7th day.

