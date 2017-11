Three East Texas members of the white supremacist prison gang, the Aryan Brotherhood, have been sentenced to the 2011 kidnapping and death of a fellow gang member. Brian Thomas Green, 45, of Mt Pleasant, was sentenced to 25 years in prison, 28-year-old Travis Lee Hill, of Ore City, got 15 years and 44-year-old Kalvin Kyle McCown, of Longview, received 20 years. None of the defendants will be eligible for parole.