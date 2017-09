An East Texas man is back in custody after failing to appear in court in August. Thomas Elliot Henkel, 34, of Kilgore, is charged with intoxication manslaughter. Prosecutors say he caused a crash last summer that killed 16-year-old Lauren Elrod of Harleton. Henkel was captured earlier this week and his bond has been increased to $250,000. Henkel also faces a DWI charge in Cass County.