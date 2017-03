Nacogdoches authorities are investigating the death of a man who was run over by a fork lift. Investigators say 39 year old Rubio Munoz Rene of Center was working for a subcontractor of Pilgrims Poultry that was catching chickens at a chicken farm. He was riding on the folk lift when it came to a stop and he slid down the side of the fork lift and underneath the front tires. The fork lift operator then accidentally back over him.