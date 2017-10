An East Texas man has been indicted for aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer. Gregg County Deputies were investigating a report that 34-year-old Robert Craig Calico, of Kilgore, had fired shots at a family member and Calico allegedly rammed the deputy’s vehicle, while a victim was ben interviewed inside. Deputies then shot Calico, and he suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Calico remains in jail on $204,000 bond.