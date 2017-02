An East Texas man is facing felony drug charges after he was stopped for speeding by State Troopers on Hwy 80 in Gregg County. 21 year old Zane Cooper Selman of Gladewater was arrested after troopers smelled burning marijuana and conducted a probably cause search. They found marijuana, heroin, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash. Selman’s bond was set at $32,000.