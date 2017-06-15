ET Man Gets Federal Prison Time

From the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas

TYLER, Texas – A 41-year-old Jacksonville, Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Abdul Kariem Lugman pleaded guilty on Jan. 12, 2017, to possession with intent to distribute approximately 24 grams of cocaine and was sentenced to (15 years) in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Ron Clark.

According to information presented in court, on Dec. 21, 2015, law enforcement officers responded to a complaint of suspected drug dealing at the Home Place Inn in Jacksonville. As deputies approached the reported room, they observed the door was open and Lugman could be seen sitting in a chair with a small white rock-like substance in his hand near a digital scale. Lugman rushed towards the open door and was taken into custody. A search warrant was executed at the hotel room and officers discovered crack cocaine, cash, digital scales, a police scanner, firearms and other drugs and drug paraphernalia.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department, and Texas Department of Public Safety – Law Enforcement Division. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Noble.