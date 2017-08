Bond has been set at a total of $240,000 for an East Texas man facing several charges, including firing a weapon at a family member and two counts of Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant. Robert Craig Calico, 34, allegedly rammed a Gregg County Sheriff’s vehicle while deputies were interviewing a victim, and officers fired several shots at Calico. Calico was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and then transported to jail.