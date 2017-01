Bond has been set at half a million dollars for the East Texas woman arrested for allegedly abducting the daughter of the Director of the Kilgore College Rangerettes. 57 year old Nancy Alice Motes of Kilgore is charged with 1st degree felony aggravated kidnapping of 18 year old Alexa Blair during a robbery. Alexa escaped and was uninjured. Motes was arrested in Rusk County.