The DPS has released the names of the two East Texans who they say led troopers on a high-speed chase and then collided with two Highway Patrol vehicles. The driver, 37-year-old Aaron Wade Slagle, of Tyler, was charged with felony evading arrest and warrants out of Marion and Dallas counties. The passenger, 35-year-old Kalie Erin Kinlaw, of Kilgore, was wanted in Gregg County. Both suspects were taken to a Longview hospital after the crash, but no troopers were hurt.