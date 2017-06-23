Events Around Paris This Weekend

Farmers and Artisan Market – Market Square Paris Saturday 8am – 1pm

—

Lamar County Commissioners Court and Keep Paris Beautiful/Make Lamar County Shine, are sponsoring four free tire collection events in Lamar County, over the next six weeks. Locations will be Deport on June 24, in Blossom on July 8 and in Roxton on July 22. Only residential and farm-use tires will be collected for disposal. We’ve got details on our website.

—

The Paris Municipal Band, a tradition since 1926, announces it’s 2017 season with shows on June 23rd, 30th and July 14th at Bywaters Parks starting each evening at 8:30. As always they will also perform July 3rd at the fireworks show at Noyes Stadium.

—

PCT presents Steel Magnolias, 22-25. Showtime 7pm/2:30 pm. Tickets are available now at http://www.pctonstage.com or by calling the theatre office at 903-784-0259 to make your reservations. We want to extend a hearty thank you to our sponsor, Louise Hagood, for her continued support of the arts and Paris Community Theatre in particular.

Steel Magnolias explores the relationships of six southern ladies as they encounter the tragedy besetting one of their clan. Laughter dominates the day’s activities amid the other rampant emotions. Prepare to laugh, cry, and maybe a little of both at the same time, as you join in the fun, frivolity, family, and friends that makes Steel Magnolias a classic favorite. We hope you find a bit of you in what we do and that you too can then join Truvy in saying, “Laughter through tears is my favorite emotion.”