Texas A&M –Commerce Ag Educator Honored



Agricultural educator Dr. Edward Romero was inducted into the Farm Credit Bank of Texas Academy of Honor at the bank’s 2017 annual stockholders meeting in Fort Worth, Texas, on April 6. The award establishes a $10,000 scholarship that will be presented in Romero’s name to a student attending a university of his choice.

Established in 1968, the Academy of Honor recognizes outstanding individuals for their service and contributions to agriculture and to Farm Credit. To date, 59 people have been inducted into this prestigious group.

A native of rural New Mexico, Romero is the chief diversity officer at Texas A&M University–Commerce, and a faculty member of the university’s School of Agriculture.

Romero is recognized for co-developing the AgForLife concept, which helps create awareness of opportunities in agriculture, food and life sciences among students. In 2010, he co-founded the first Latinos in Agriculture Leaders Conference, which works to create a network for the Latino community to connect ideas, resources and people to all aspects of America’s agricultural industry. Proudly supported by Farm Credit, this annual conference attracts industry, government and higher education leaders, as well as college students from across the country.

The Austin-headquartered Farm Credit Bank of Texas is a $21 billion cooperatively owned wholesale bank. It provides funding and operational support to 14 rural lending cooperatives in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. The bank also participates in capital markets loans to agribusinesses and rural infrastructure providers.

Farm Credit Bank of Texas and its affiliated lenders are part of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of cooperatives established in 1916.