Homeschoolers Invited to Explore Dinosaurs

and Science at the Sam Noble Museum

NORMAN — Homeschool students are invited to learn and explore through three hands-on, educational science programs during Homeschool Day Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History.

Students may register now to participate in the following dinosaur-themed programs:

· Meet the Dinosaurs (Grades K – 2) 10 to 10:30 a.m.

What kinds of dinosaurs roamed Oklahoma? Were they meat eaters or plant eaters? Did they have sharp teeth, large claws or other exciting adaptations? Students will discover the answer to these and other questions as they examine fossils and participate in Cretaceous role-playing.

· Dinosaur Feasts (Grades 3-6) 11:00 a.m. to noon

What do scientists know about what and how dinosaurs ate? Students will compare dinosaur fossils and modern animal specimens to discover how both carnivorous and herbivorous dinosaurs crunched and munched their food.

· Mysteries of the Mesozoic (Grades 7-12) 1:00 to 2:30 p.m.

What can you tell about a prehistoric animal from a single fossil? Students will find out by uncovering clues from the Mesozoic era, the age of dinosaurs. Student teams will participate in an excavation simulation at one of six “sites.” They will collect data and then analyze their findings using principles of comparative anatomy.

Space is limited, and pre-registration is required. To register an individual student or group, please call (405) 325-1008 or visit samnoblemuseum.ou.edu/programs/. Students enrolling are each required to have one adult chaperone present during the class (optional for grades 3-12 with signed waiver).

The cost is $10 for one student and one adult. Cost for additional adults attending the program is $7 each. For group registration, and required is a minimum of one adult chaperone per five students. Non-registered students or siblings may not participate in class activities and require admission if visiting the museum. Attending student and chaperone receive complimentary museum admission.

The Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History is on the University of Oklahoma Norman campus at J. Willis Stovall Road and Chautauqua Avenue. For accommodations, call (405) 325-4712 or visit SamNobleMuseum.ou.edu.